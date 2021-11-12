Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Will Announce Earnings of $1.91 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) will announce earnings of $1.91 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Best Buy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.13. Best Buy reported earnings per share of $2.06 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Best Buy will report full year earnings of $10.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.54 to $10.73. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $9.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.87 to $10.34. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Best Buy.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 64.85% and a net margin of 4.85%. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share.

BBY has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. DA Davidson upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.87.

In related news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $643,499.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $92,678.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,776 shares of company stock valued at $750,546 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter worth $2,664,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at $316,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at $665,000. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in Best Buy by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,556 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 39,577 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $4,544,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $132.90 on Friday. Best Buy has a 12-month low of $95.93 and a 12-month high of $133.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Best Buy (BBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.