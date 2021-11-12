Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) to Post $0.92 EPS

Analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) will report $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Brookfield Asset Management’s earnings. Brookfield Asset Management reported earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 820%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management will report full-year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.58 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Brookfield Asset Management.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $18.29 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $62.50 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAM. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 79.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,539,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978,376 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 8.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,789,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,136,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864,610 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 18.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,949,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $864,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,675 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,432,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 146.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,803,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAM opened at $58.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.32. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12-month low of $35.81 and a 12-month high of $62.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.55%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

