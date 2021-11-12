Zacks: Analysts Anticipate eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.92 Million

Brokerages expect that eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) will announce sales of $21.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for eGain’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.89 million and the highest is $21.95 million. eGain posted sales of $19.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eGain will report full-year sales of $89.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $89.58 million to $89.94 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $104.24 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover eGain.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. eGain had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 16.71%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of eGain from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eGain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eGain currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EGAN opened at $11.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.02 million, a PE ratio of 54.62 and a beta of 0.37. eGain has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $14.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.88 and its 200-day moving average is $10.83.

In other news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of eGain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $55,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,666.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of eGain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $230,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in eGain by 33.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,379,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,832,000 after buying an additional 347,184 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in eGain by 343.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 211,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 163,678 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in eGain by 218.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 209,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after buying an additional 143,427 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in eGain by 104.5% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 166,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 84,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in eGain by 125.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 79,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

About eGain

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

