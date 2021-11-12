Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.85 Million

Brokerages forecast that Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) will announce sales of $6.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.00 million to $7.80 million. Sensus Healthcare reported sales of $5.09 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will report full year sales of $20.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.02 million to $21.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $28.83 million, with estimates ranging from $27.26 million to $30.39 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sensus Healthcare.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 0.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SRTS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sensus Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.69.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 4,748 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Sensus Healthcare by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 81,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,366 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sensus Healthcare by 340.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 34,699 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sensus Healthcare by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sensus Healthcare by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 10,616 shares during the period. 12.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SRTS stock opened at $4.76 on Friday. Sensus Healthcare has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $6.09. The stock has a market cap of $79.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -238.00 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.79 and a 200-day moving average of $3.76.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc operates as a medical device company, which provides treatments for both oncological and non-oncological skin conditions. The firm’s portfolio of treatment devices includes the SRT-100, SRT-100+, and SRT-100 Vision. Its main product superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, and other skin conditions, such as keloids.

