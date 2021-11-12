Zacks: Analysts Expect BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $650.21 Million

Analysts expect BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) to post $650.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for BrightView’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $651.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $648.80 million. BrightView reported sales of $608.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that BrightView will report full-year sales of $2.53 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BrightView.

Get BrightView alerts:

BV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BrightView from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BrightView from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BrightView by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,654,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,914,000 after purchasing an additional 75,417 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of BrightView by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 3,089,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,800,000 after purchasing an additional 25,720 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BrightView by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,851,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,968,000 after purchasing an additional 51,341 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of BrightView by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,492,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,793,000 after purchasing an additional 371,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of BrightView by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,074,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,445,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares during the last quarter. 96.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BV opened at $16.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.70 and a beta of 1.41. BrightView has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $19.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.19.

BrightView Company Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the following segments: Maintenance Services and Development Services business. The Maintenance Services segment provides mowing, gardening, mulching, and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance and specialty turf maintenance services.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BrightView (BV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BrightView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightView and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.