Zacks: Analysts Expect Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) to Announce -$0.14 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) will announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Caladrius Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.16). Caladrius Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caladrius Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.39). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Caladrius Biosciences.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CLBS. Zacks Investment Research cut Caladrius Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Caladrius Biosciences from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of CLBS stock remained flat at $$1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 494,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,192,342. Caladrius Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $4.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average of $1.36.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLBS. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 7.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,562,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after buying an additional 102,677 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caladrius Biosciences by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 9,628 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $334,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 398.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 85,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 68,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 533.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 59,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.52% of the company’s stock.

About Caladrius Biosciences

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in development of cell therapies for select cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes CLBS12, CLBS14, CLBS16 and CLBS03. The company was founded on September 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, NJ.

