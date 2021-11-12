Zacks: Analysts Expect Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) will report $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Photronics’ earnings. Photronics posted earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Photronics will report full year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Photronics.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $170.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

PLAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Photronics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

In other Photronics news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $82,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 7,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $107,697.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,306 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,755.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,506 shares of company stock worth $1,023,171 in the last ninety days. 3.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLAB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Photronics by 211.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Photronics during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Photronics by 104.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Photronics during the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Photronics by 13.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLAB stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.28. 327,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,707. Photronics has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $15.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $873.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.88.

Photronics

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

