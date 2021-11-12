Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $552.43 Million

Analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) will announce sales of $552.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Global Management’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $546.50 million to $558.35 million. Apollo Global Management reported sales of $519.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will report full-year sales of $2.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.18 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Apollo Global Management.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.61. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 33.52% and a return on equity of 18.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS.

APO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

APO stock opened at $74.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.76 and its 200 day moving average is $61.74. The stock has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.63. Apollo Global Management has a 1-year low of $42.35 and a 1-year high of $81.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

In related news, Director Joshua Harris sold 73,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $4,113,515.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,599,579 shares of company stock valued at $101,327,713 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 46.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,613,000 after purchasing an additional 186,658 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth $312,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 43.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 12,975 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth $1,279,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth $259,000. 79.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

