Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.10). AVEO Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.44) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($1.52). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to $0.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 225.54% and a negative return on equity of 103.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVEO opened at $7.22 on Friday. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $18.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.46. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $248.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.10.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Bailey bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVEO. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $10,980,000. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 1,320.1% during the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 835,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,112,000 after purchasing an additional 776,200 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 686.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 342,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 299,239 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 630.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 127,766 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $645,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the advancement of therapeutics for oncology, and other areas of unmet medical need. Its product candidates include Tivozanib, Ficlatuzmab, AV-203, AV-380 and AV-353. The company was founded by Ronald A. DePinho, Lynda Chin, and Kenneth E.

