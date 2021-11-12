Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $46.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) to announce $46.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $46.40 million and the lowest is $45.90 million. CrossFirst Bankshares reported sales of $44.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will report full year sales of $181.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $180.00 million to $183.61 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $188.74 million, with estimates ranging from $185.10 million to $193.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CrossFirst Bankshares.

Get CrossFirst Bankshares alerts:

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $40.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.22 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 8.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CFB shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

In related news, CFO Benjamin R. Clouse acquired 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.49 per share, with a total value of $107,226.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David L. O’toole sold 7,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $109,431.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,770 shares of company stock valued at $197,790. Insiders own 9.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,367,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,548,000 after acquiring an additional 30,762 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 34.1% during the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,223,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,823,000 after acquiring an additional 311,236 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 845,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,630,000 after acquiring an additional 25,503 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 42.9% during the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 753,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,357,000 after acquiring an additional 226,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 677,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,317,000 after buying an additional 40,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CFB opened at $15.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $15.67.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CrossFirst Bankshares (CFB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.