Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) to Announce $0.38 EPS

Brokerages expect First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings. First Financial Bankshares reported earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.49. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Financial Bankshares.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $137.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.97 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.76 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 2,500 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.68 per share, for a total transaction of $109,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 869,793 shares in the company, valued at $37,992,558.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $341,525. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the third quarter valued at about $1,646,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 0.7% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,100,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,468,000 after purchasing an additional 21,958 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the third quarter valued at about $484,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 7.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 180,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,297,000 after purchasing an additional 12,650 shares during the last quarter. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIN traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.42. The stock had a trading volume of 214,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,482. First Financial Bankshares has a 12 month low of $32.34 and a 12 month high of $54.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 37.27%.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial Bankshares (FFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.