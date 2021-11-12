Zacks Investment Management Cuts Stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Zacks Investment Management lowered its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 51.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,820 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 242.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 3,969.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 5,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COOP opened at $43.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.45. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.57 and a twelve month high of $45.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.52.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.45. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 39.82% and a return on equity of 29.79%. The firm had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $440,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $1,502,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at $129,619.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,436 shares of company stock valued at $2,492,296 over the last 90 days. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COOP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mr. Cooper Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.71.

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

