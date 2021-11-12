ZBG Token Price Down 5.1% Over Last 7 Days (ZT)

ZBG Token (CURRENCY:ZT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. One ZBG Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0289 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ZBG Token has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. ZBG Token has a market cap of $7.60 million and $178,543.00 worth of ZBG Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.43 or 0.00053656 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.75 or 0.00220903 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00011187 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.14 or 0.00090603 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004159 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

ZBG Token (ZT) is a coin. It launched on July 18th, 2018. ZBG Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 262,958,277 coins. ZBG Token’s official Twitter account is @ZBGLOBLE . ZBG Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ZBGofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ZBG Token (ZT) is an exchange based token and native currency of the ZBG crypto exchange. The ZT can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZBG launchpad events, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZBG exchange. Additional information about ZBG Token (ZT) can be found at https://www.zbg.com/ “

