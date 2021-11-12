ZClassic Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $5,623.00 (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 12th. ZClassic has a market cap of $1.61 million and $5,623.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000272 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ZClassic has traded 11% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $200.29 or 0.00313026 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $99.61 or 0.00155670 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.55 or 0.00102451 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00005216 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 392% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

