Zega Buy and Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:ZHDG) Shares Up 0.5%

Zega Buy and Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:ZHDG) shot up 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.04 and last traded at $21.02. 30,166 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 63,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.92.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.37.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Zega Buy and Hedge ETF stock. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zega Buy and Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:ZHDG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000. Royal Fund Management LLC owned 0.52% of Zega Buy and Hedge ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

