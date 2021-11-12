ZEN Graphene Solutions (CVE:ZEN) Sets New 1-Year High at $6.70

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. (CVE:ZEN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$6.70 and last traded at C$6.67, with a volume of 429874 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 7.46 and a current ratio of 7.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$595.06 million and a PE ratio of -99.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.42.

ZEN Graphene Solutions (CVE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The mining company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Peter Wood sold 43,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.18, for a total transaction of C$136,842.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$180,657.50.

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd., a graphene technology solutions company, engages in developing graphene-based nanomaterial products and applications. It owns 100% interest in the Albany Graphite Project located in Northern Ontario, Canada. ZEN Graphene Solutions has collaboration with Graphene Composites Ltd.

