Zenfuse (ZEFU) Tops 1-Day Volume of $282,899.00

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 12th. Zenfuse has a total market cap of $5.03 million and approximately $282,899.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zenfuse has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar. One Zenfuse coin can now be bought for $0.0808 or 0.00000125 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.47 or 0.00053550 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.52 or 0.00224523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00011173 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.16 or 0.00090364 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004118 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Zenfuse (CRYPTO:ZEFU) is a coin. It was first traded on October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,280,250 coins. The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse . Zenfuse’s official website is zenfuse.io . Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zenfuse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zenfuse using one of the exchanges listed above.

