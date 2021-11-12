Zero Utility Token Price Hits $589.90 on Top Exchanges (ZUT)

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. One Zero Utility Token coin can currently be purchased for about $589.90 or 0.00920017 BTC on popular exchanges. Zero Utility Token has a market cap of $571,470.93 and approximately $11,143.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zero Utility Token has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.37 or 0.00053608 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.97 or 0.00221419 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00011194 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.93 or 0.00090341 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Zero Utility Token Coin Profile

Zero Utility Token (ZUT) is a coin. It launched on September 16th, 2020. Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 coins. Zero Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @UtilityZero and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zero Utility Token’s official website is www.zeroutility.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero Utility Token ($ZUT) is a token run by the community, for the community. The token exists as an incentive for the community to build products that fulfil utility gaps within the DeFi space and directly support Zero Utility's token. There are no dev funds or liquidity pool keys. “

Buying and Selling Zero Utility Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero Utility Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zero Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

