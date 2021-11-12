Zero Utility Token Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11,143.00 (ZUT)

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. Over the last week, Zero Utility Token has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar. Zero Utility Token has a market capitalization of $571,470.93 and approximately $11,143.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zero Utility Token coin can currently be purchased for $589.90 or 0.00920017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zero Utility Token Profile

Zero Utility Token (CRYPTO:ZUT) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2020. Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 coins. Zero Utility Token’s official website is www.zeroutility.io . Zero Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @UtilityZero and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero Utility Token ($ZUT) is a token run by the community, for the community. The token exists as an incentive for the community to build products that fulfil utility gaps within the DeFi space and directly support Zero Utility's token. There are no dev funds or liquidity pool keys. “

Buying and Selling Zero Utility Token

