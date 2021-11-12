Zero (ZER) Price Reaches $0.18 on Top Exchanges

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. One Zero coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000291 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Zero has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. Zero has a total market cap of $1.96 million and $15,216.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.12 or 0.00309537 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.11 or 0.00154059 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.30 or 0.00102004 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00005180 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 287.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

Zero (CRYPTO:ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,702,210 coins. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency . The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Buying and Selling Zero

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

