ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Position Increased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) by 307.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,313 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 28.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 38.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ZIM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.54. 32,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,780,132. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.86. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 12 month low of $11.34 and a 12 month high of $62.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $7.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $1.68. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 31.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ZIM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $46.02 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.17.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

