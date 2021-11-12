ZIMBOCASH Price Up 39.9% Over Last 7 Days (ZASH)

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded down 12.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 12th. One ZIMBOCASH coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0670 or 0.00000105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded 39.9% higher against the dollar. ZIMBOCASH has a market cap of $106.60 million and $14,211.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded up 65,801,015.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.79536824 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001564 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.72 or 0.00071517 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.35 or 0.00072498 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.54 or 0.00097827 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,608.44 or 0.07208203 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,116.24 or 1.00286143 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH Coin Profile

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,590,616,010 coins. The official website for ZIMBOCASH is www.zimbo.cash . ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ZIMBOCASH

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using US dollars.

