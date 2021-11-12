Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 79.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 40.8% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 82,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,268,000 after buying an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 29.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 91,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,734,000 after purchasing an additional 21,017 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 9.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 401,973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,645,000 after purchasing an additional 35,225 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 15.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 323,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,036,000 after purchasing an additional 43,764 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 12.4% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,667 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZBH. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.77.

ZBH traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $132.58. The company had a trading volume of 7,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,591. The company has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.51 and a 200-day moving average of $155.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.26 and a 1-year high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.68%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.