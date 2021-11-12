ZKSwap Price Up 20.2% Over Last Week (ZKS)

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded 21.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 12th. In the last seven days, ZKSwap has traded 20.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ZKSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00000955 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZKSwap has a market cap of $119.40 million and approximately $22.24 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ZKSwap Coin Profile

ZKSwap’s launch date was November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

ZKSwap Coin Trading

