Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 56.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,489 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in Zscaler by 370.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Zscaler by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zscaler by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Zscaler by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZS. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Zscaler from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Zscaler from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $225.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $282.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.61.

In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 81,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.97, for a total value of $21,939,344.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.51, for a total value of $697,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 367,329 shares of company stock worth $99,932,061 over the last three months. 21.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $343.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.04 and a beta of 0.91. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.00 and a 1-year high of $356.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $291.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.06.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.44 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 39.94% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

