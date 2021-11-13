-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for QuickLogic’s earnings. QuickLogic posted earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that QuickLogic will report full year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow QuickLogic.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 million. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 93.15% and a negative return on equity of 73.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

QuickLogic stock opened at $6.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.95 and its 200-day moving average is $6.01. QuickLogic has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $12.49. The company has a market cap of $78.00 million, a P/E ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 2.43.

In related news, Director Russell Christine sold 6,037 shares of QuickLogic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total value of $36,644.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $868.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,695 shares of company stock worth $40,408. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUIK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of QuickLogic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuickLogic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 12,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 22.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.

