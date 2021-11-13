-$0.08 EPS Expected for Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) will post ($0.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Amplitude’s earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amplitude will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.36). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to $0.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Amplitude.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Amplitude in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Amplitude in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Amplitude in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Amplitude in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Amplitude from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMPL. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplitude in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $879,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in Amplitude in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,946,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Amplitude in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,321,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amplitude in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,630,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Amplitude in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,728,000.

Shares of Amplitude stock opened at $73.86 on Friday. Amplitude has a one year low of $48.86 and a one year high of $87.98.

Amplitude

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

