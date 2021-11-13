$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDI) will report $0.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.05 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition.

Separately, DA Davidson started coverage on Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000.

Shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.57. 730,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,695,613. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $14.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.86.

About Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

