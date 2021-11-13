-$0.10 EPS Expected for Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) will announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.12). Rigel Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.06). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.10). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Rigel Pharmaceuticals.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9.85% and a negative return on equity of 25.22%. The business had revenue of $21.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RIGL. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 5,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. 79.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RIGL traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $3.18. 953,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,213,925. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.80. The stock has a market cap of $543.81 million, a PE ratio of -35.33 and a beta of 1.39.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

