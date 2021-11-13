-$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) will announce earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Veracyte’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Veracyte also posted earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Veracyte will report full year earnings of ($1.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to ($1.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.39). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Veracyte.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 39.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

VCYT has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Veracyte from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Veracyte from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Veracyte presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.33.

Shares of VCYT traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.15. 755,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,534. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.00. Veracyte has a 52-week low of $32.87 and a 52-week high of $86.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.61 and a beta of 0.78.

In related news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 12,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total transaction of $633,442.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,509.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bonnie H. Anderson sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $95,057.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,431 shares of company stock worth $145,965,291 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCYT. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the first quarter valued at approximately $160,015,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Veracyte by 66.1% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,532,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,289 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Veracyte by 181.0% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,555,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,895 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Veracyte by 292.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 957,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,476,000 after purchasing an additional 713,726 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Veracyte by 21,676.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 583,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,324,000 after purchasing an additional 580,713 shares during the period.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

