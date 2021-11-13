$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) to announce $0.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.17. Lexington Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.78. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lexington Realty Trust.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $83.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.23 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 65.94% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS.

LXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 84.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 287,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 131,277 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 22.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,181,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,241,000 after buying an additional 403,055 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 524.3% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 106,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 89,586 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $349,000. Institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LXP opened at $14.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.10. Lexington Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $9.98 and a twelve month high of $15.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 54.43%.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

