-$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) to report earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Atea Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.23). The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atea Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to $1.27. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.90) to $3.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Atea Pharmaceuticals.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.29). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.74) EPS.

AVIR has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atea Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of AVIR stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.36. 2,652,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,660,173. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.16. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $10.28 and a 52-week high of $94.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVIR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 169.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

About Atea Pharmaceuticals

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

