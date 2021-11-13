$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Meridian Bioscience’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.27. Meridian Bioscience reported earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 60%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will report full year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Meridian Bioscience.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 23.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VIVO shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ VIVO traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.73. The company had a trading volume of 812,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 5.31. Meridian Bioscience has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $30.65. The firm has a market cap of $898.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the second quarter worth about $44,000. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 206.9% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 1,474.0% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 6,397 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 260.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

