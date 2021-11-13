$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) to report earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ambarella’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. Ambarella reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 444.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ambarella will report full year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ambarella.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $79.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.91 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 9.69% and a negative net margin of 17.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ambarella from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ambarella from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Ambarella from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Ambarella from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.50.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 10,000 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.30, for a total value of $1,333,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,861,617.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chenming Hu sold 3,666 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $586,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,402 shares of company stock worth $3,057,036. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Ambarella during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ambarella during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ambarella during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ambarella by 60.1% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ambarella by 10,563.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 9,190 shares during the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMBA traded up $2.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $195.45. 396,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,469. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.86 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.97 and a 200 day moving average of $122.52. Ambarella has a 52 week low of $57.88 and a 52 week high of $207.00.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

