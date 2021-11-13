$0.63 Earnings Per Share Expected for United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.65. United Community Banks reported earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $3.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.88. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow United Community Banks.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 36.75%. The business had revenue of $181.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on United Community Banks from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd.

UCBI traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $36.23. The stock had a trading volume of 283,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,169. United Community Banks has a fifty-two week low of $23.55 and a fifty-two week high of $37.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.13 and a 200-day moving average of $32.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

In other United Community Banks news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total value of $329,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 0.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 166,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,467,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 5.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 5.3% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 9,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in United Community Banks by 7.8% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in United Community Banks by 1.0% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 57,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

See Also: What is a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Community Banks (UCBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.