$0.70 EPS Expected for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Masco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the lowest is $0.67. Masco posted earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Masco will report full-year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.77. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Masco.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. Masco had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 480.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Masco’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

MAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.21.

NYSE MAS opened at $66.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.29. Masco has a 12 month low of $51.53 and a 12 month high of $68.54. The company has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.37%.

In other news, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 43,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $2,819,235.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $572,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,509 shares of company stock worth $7,747,020. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Masco by 551.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Masco by 267.9% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Masco during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Masco during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Masco by 627.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

