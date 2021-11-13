$0.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) will report $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.84. Campbell Soup posted earnings per share of $1.02 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Campbell Soup.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CPB. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.44.

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $41.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.80 and a 200-day moving average of $44.36. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $39.76 and a 52-week high of $53.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.98%.

Campbell Soup declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup during the third quarter worth $29,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 54.5% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 64.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 50.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Campbell Soup (CPB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.