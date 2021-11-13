$0.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) to report $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ducommun’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the highest is $0.84. Ducommun posted earnings per share of $0.89 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ducommun will report full-year earnings of $2.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $2.98. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.69. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ducommun.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. Ducommun had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $163.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ducommun currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.20.

Shares of NYSE:DCO opened at $50.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.39 and a 200-day moving average of $52.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.14. Ducommun has a one year low of $40.63 and a one year high of $65.40. The company has a market capitalization of $606.73 million, a PE ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.50.

In related news, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $126,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Ducommun in the second quarter worth about $33,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 29.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 89,900.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 127.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

