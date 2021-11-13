$1.14 Billion in Sales Expected for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) will post $1.14 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.13 billion and the highest is $1.15 billion. AMN Healthcare Services reported sales of $631.27 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will report full year sales of $3.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.76 billion to $3.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $3.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AMN Healthcare Services.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $877.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.78 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 6.78%. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMN shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist upped their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.50.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.68, for a total value of $223,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,183.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total transaction of $113,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMN. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1,704.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 704,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,295,000 after buying an additional 665,185 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,805,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,993,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 514,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,919,000 after buying an additional 225,707 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,292,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,256,000 after buying an additional 192,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMN opened at $110.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.29. AMN Healthcare Services has a one year low of $58.48 and a one year high of $124.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.28.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

Featured Article: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMN Healthcare Services (AMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.