$1.36 Million in Sales Expected for Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) will report $1.36 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arcimoto’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $720,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.00 million. Arcimoto reported sales of $680,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcimoto will report full-year sales of $6.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.66 million to $9.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $30.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Arcimoto.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 million. Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 698.71% and a negative return on equity of 42.63%.

Several research analysts recently commented on FUV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arcimoto in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Arcimoto in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Arcimoto stock opened at $11.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.76 million, a PE ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 2.38. Arcimoto has a twelve month low of $6.90 and a twelve month high of $36.80. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.48 and a 200-day moving average of $12.38.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcimoto in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Arcimoto in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcimoto in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcimoto in the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Arcimoto in the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

Arcimoto, Inc develops and manufactures electric vehicles to help the world shift to a transportation system. The firm’s vehicle products include Fun Utility Vehicle, Rapid Responder, Deliverator, Cameo and Arcimoto Roadster. The product Fun Utility Vehicle is for everyday consumer trips. The Rapid Responder is for emergency services and security.

