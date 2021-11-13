$1.77 EPS Expected for KB Home (NYSE:KBH) This Quarter

Analysts expect KB Home (NYSE:KBH) to announce $1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for KB Home’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.86 and the lowest is $1.73. KB Home posted earnings of $1.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 58%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KB Home will report full-year earnings of $5.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.84 to $5.98. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.50 to $8.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for KB Home.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60. KB Home had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. KB Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

KBH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KB Home presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 121,408 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $5,086,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 35,222 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $1,426,138.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 362,861 shares of company stock valued at $15,267,641. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KBH. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in KB Home by 11.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in KB Home in the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KB Home in the first quarter valued at about $349,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home during the first quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 0.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 463,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,550,000 after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

KBH stock opened at $42.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.88. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $31.76 and a fifty-two week high of $52.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.45%.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

Earnings History and Estimates for KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

