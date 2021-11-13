$10.31 Million in Sales Expected for Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) will report $10.31 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marrone Bio Innovations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.01 million to $10.60 million. Marrone Bio Innovations posted sales of $7.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Marrone Bio Innovations will report full-year sales of $44.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $43.20 million to $45.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $62.46 million, with estimates ranging from $57.00 million to $71.79 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Marrone Bio Innovations.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative return on equity of 53.18% and a negative net margin of 41.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on MBII. Zacks Investment Research raised Marrone Bio Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a report on Thursday. Aegis reduced their price objective on Marrone Bio Innovations from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marrone Bio Innovations presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.71.

In other Marrone Bio Innovations news, Director Pamela G. Marrone sold 24,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $25,000.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,208,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,530.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 8,703 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 7,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MBII opened at $0.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.28. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $153.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 0.31.

About Marrone Bio Innovations

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc engages in the provision of Biological based solutions for agricultural crops, turf protection, seed treatment, plant health and waterway systems. Its products include Grandevo Insecticide, Majestene Nematicide, Regalia Fungicide, Stargus Fungicide, Venerate Insecticide, Amplitude Fungicide, Regalia Rx Plant Health, Zelto Nematicide, Zequanox Molluscicide and Haven.

