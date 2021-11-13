$10.46 Million in Sales Expected for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) to post sales of $10.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $700,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $43.40 million. Arcturus Therapeutics posted sales of $2.24 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 367%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $17.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.60 million to $49.97 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $205.78 million, with estimates ranging from $6.00 million to $369.14 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Arcturus Therapeutics.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.65). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.78% and a negative net margin of 2,227.82%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.92) EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on ARCT shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.83.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCT opened at $37.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $989.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.66. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $129.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.27.

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.36, for a total transaction of $443,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,446,300 over the last ninety days. 12.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,755,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,411,000 after buying an additional 357,619 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,720,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,216,000 after buying an additional 17,199 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,358,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,911,000 after buying an additional 143,631 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,358,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,492,000 after buying an additional 143,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 400,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,129,000 after buying an additional 16,752 shares during the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also: volatile stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.