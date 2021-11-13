$103.17 Million in Sales Expected for The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) This Quarter

Analysts expect that The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) will report $103.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Pennant Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $105.23 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $101.10 million. The Pennant Group posted sales of $107.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Pennant Group will report full year sales of $430.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $429.00 million to $432.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $470.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Pennant Group.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PNTG. Zacks Investment Research cut The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on The Pennant Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist decreased their target price on The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 976.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 58,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 52,931 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 12.5% in the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 72.6% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 15,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 6,638 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 34.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 46.0% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PNTG opened at $26.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $753.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.13 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.82. The Pennant Group has a 52 week low of $19.03 and a 52 week high of $69.56.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

