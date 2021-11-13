$11.00 Million in Sales Expected for Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) will announce $11.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Elys Game Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.87 million and the highest estimate coming in at $11.13 million. Elys Game Technology posted sales of $9.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Elys Game Technology will report full year sales of $51.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $49.25 million to $53.75 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $57.37 million, with estimates ranging from $54.00 million to $60.74 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Elys Game Technology.

Get Elys Game Technology alerts:

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Elys Game Technology had a negative net margin of 22.75% and a negative return on equity of 32.39%. The business had revenue of $11.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ELYS shares. Fundamental Research reduced their target price on Elys Game Technology from $6.69 to $5.72 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Elys Game Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on Elys Game Technology in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

ELYS stock opened at $4.71 on Friday. Elys Game Technology has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $8.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.57. The company has a market capitalization of $109.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 4.89.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $384,000. HAP Trading LLC bought a new position in Elys Game Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elys Game Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in Elys Game Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Elys Game Technology by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 17,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Elys Game Technology Company Profile

Elys Game Technology Corp. engages in the provision of leisure gaming products and services. Its suite of products include e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and slots. It operates through the following segments: Betting Establishments, Betting Platform Software and Services, and All Other.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Elys Game Technology (ELYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Elys Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elys Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.