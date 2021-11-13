112,487 Shares in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Bought by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC bought a new position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 112,487 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,702,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1,334.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 2,233.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 900.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 804.8% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 291.8% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $291,810.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $706,524.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,237 shares of company stock valued at $4,366,946 in the last three months. 10.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.87.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $100.33 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.71 and a twelve month high of $100.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.22 billion, a PE ratio of 163.48, a P/E/G ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.70.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. The business had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

