$117.24 Million in Sales Expected for GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) to post $117.24 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for GrowGeneration’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $120.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $115.01 million. GrowGeneration reported sales of $61.92 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 89.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that GrowGeneration will report full year sales of $448.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $445.99 million to $452.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $573.88 million, with estimates ranging from $537.57 million to $648.71 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover GrowGeneration.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 5.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GRWG shares. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $41.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GrowGeneration currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRWG. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 31.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in GrowGeneration by 6.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in GrowGeneration by 5.3% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC raised its position in GrowGeneration by 3.9% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 12,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in GrowGeneration by 41.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

GRWG stock opened at $23.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.58 and a 200 day moving average of $34.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 78.80 and a beta of 2.71. GrowGeneration has a 52 week low of $20.52 and a 52 week high of $67.75.

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

