$124.31 Million in Sales Expected for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) will report sales of $124.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $124.24 million and the highest is $124.37 million. Brandywine Realty Trust posted sales of $126.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $485.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $485.53 million to $485.66 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $510.26 million, with estimates ranging from $508.30 million to $512.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Brandywine Realty Trust.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $120.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.14 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

In other Brandywine Realty Trust news, CFO Tom Wirth sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $68,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Joyce sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $105,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 5.1% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 33,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 242,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 6.4% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BDN opened at $14.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $10.14 and a 52 week high of $15.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 475.03%.

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

