$129.23 Million in Sales Expected for SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) to announce sales of $129.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SmileDirectClub’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $125.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $132.00 million. SmileDirectClub posted sales of $184.56 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will report full-year sales of $640.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $637.00 million to $643.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $760.28 million, with estimates ranging from $682.70 million to $906.42 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SmileDirectClub.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $137.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.51 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 9.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SDC shares. Stephens cut shares of SmileDirectClub from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum cut shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SmileDirectClub from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

NASDAQ SDC opened at $4.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.91. SmileDirectClub has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $16.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,552,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,069 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in SmileDirectClub by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 9,337,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,046,000 after buying an additional 2,304,313 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SmileDirectClub by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 4,088,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,492,000 after buying an additional 777,555 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SmileDirectClub by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,922,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,049,000 after buying an additional 355,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in SmileDirectClub by 8,938.8% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,866,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after buying an additional 1,846,133 shares in the last quarter. 19.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

