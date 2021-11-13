1,306,100 Shares in DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,306,100 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,468,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in DiDi Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in DiDi Global during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DiDi Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of DiDi Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DiDi Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Atlantic Securities cut DiDi Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

DiDi Global stock opened at 9.51 on Friday. DiDi Global Inc. has a 12 month low of 7.16 and a 12 month high of 18.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of 8.34.

DiDi Global Profile

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

